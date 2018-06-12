Xiaomi had announced the launch of the MIUI 10 Global ROM last week and said that it will be available for beta testers in mid-June.

As promised, the company has commenced software developers to test the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 Global ROM. "We're looking for beta testers for MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM! Wanna be the first to enjoy the amazing features in MIUI 10? Join us now!" Xiaomi MIUI forum moderator said.

Xiaomi has confirmed that MIUI 10 Global ROM beta will be made available to Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Note 5 India, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4 MTK, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y1.

It can be noted that the company, after taking feedback from the testers, will conduct one final test to weed out all bugs and then release the MIUI 10 public version to all Xiaomi device owners en masse in September.

Prerequisite for MIUI 10 Global Beta programme enrollment:

1. Region: All global regions.

2. Communication Language: English.

3. Device(s): Should own the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2S, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 Pro (India)/Redmi Note 5 (more devices will be added in coming days).

4. Communication Tool: Should have QQ messenger app on your phone (It is a must, no other alternative tool).

5. Must be using latest MIUI Global Developer ROM.

6. Should have interest to test and some knowledge about ROMs.

7. Must be active on the forum.

8. Willing to discuss with other members in both QQ Beta group and forum.

Here's how to enrol for Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta test programme:

Step 1: Interested software programmers can download MIUI Global Forum app (Google Play store: HEREor install APK file: HERE). It is the only application to access MIUI Global Forum where users can discover latest news and updates of MIUI ROM, Mi products, apps, themes, reviews, root tools, kernels, tutorials and more.

Step 2: On the homepage, select Recruitment. Fill out your information as stated. Click the Submit button. The company will send you a forum PM after approval.

[Note: User must be tech savvy with a fundamental understanding of ROM and manual flashing. Most importantly; if you are using the Mi Mix 2 as your primary device, beware of the risk involved, as beta ROM will contain bugs and may affect the performance or some instances might brick the device and render it useless. God forbid, if the device does get bricked, you cannot sue the company. You are better off waiting for the OTA (Over The Air) update, which is far easier to install and is expected a start in a few months time]

What to expect in the Android v8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10?

In addition to the Android Oreo features, the new update comes with Xiaomi's own personalised options. Some of these include the new 'Recent' option that maximises screen space, full-screen display gestures similar to Apple iPhone X, swipes to delete tasks and long press for more options.

It also comes with India region-specific features such as camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience. MIUI 10 adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

