Xiaomi has established a strong presence in the Indian market by offering feature-rich affordable smartphones and accessories. Expanding its portfolio in the country, the Chinese tech giant launched a budget-friendly speaker called the Mi Pocket Speaker to attract music lovers on-the-go.

The new Bluetooth-powered speaker boasts a minimalistic design with an uncanny resemblance to the popular Amazon Echo smart speaker. The cylindrical design with an aluminium shell and anodised oxide coating and a strong PC Plus ABS alloy hold the ground.

Despite its similarities to the Echo speaker, Xiaomi's Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is a visual delight. Designed in partnership with German brand Tymphany, the speaker's top half area has all the necessary controls. For instance, long press to turn on the speaker, double press to pair and rotate for volume.

A tiny LED indicator at the bottom shows the speaker's status, and the inbuilt microphone allows hands-free calling when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 comes with a 120mAh battery, which delivers 7 hours of continues music playback and takes about 3 hours to fully charge it, according to the company. We haven't tested it yet to confirm the battery life.

With its simplistic design and crafty features, Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is priced at Rs 1,499. It's no coincidence the speaker has been launched on World Music Day, and buyers can purchase the speaker from Xiaomi's online store, mi.com. There are two colour choices, white and black, both of which look aesthetically neat.

Xiaomi has other offers for music lovers on the occasion of World Music Day. The company is hosting a special Mi Music Festival on its e-commerce site, offering discounts on a wide range of music accessories. Fans can also participate in the Mi Music Quiz to win prizes.