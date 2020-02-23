Xiaomi's smartphone portfolio is vast, but there are some smartphones that truly stand out. While there's excitement around the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launch in India, Xiaomi is trying to woo consumers with a special smartphone it released in China a while back.

Xiaomi's extraordinary Mi Mix Alpha is about to make it to the Indian shores and anyone could get their hands on this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The Mi Mix Alpha made the headlines last year with its crazy 180.6 percent screen-to-body ration. The company managed to go beyond 100 percent by wrapping the display around the phone and leaving just a narrow strap the holds the main camera.

Ever since Mi Mix Alpha was showcased in China, there was a keen interest to check out the phone in the flesh. The photos clearly don't do justice to this phone, which is precisely the thought of Xiaomi as it plans to bring the concept smartphone to India.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha hands-on opportunity

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is listed on the company's official India website, which was the first hint that the smartphone was indeed coming to the second-largest smartphone market in the world. Xiaomi has now announced that its Mi Mix Alpha will be available in select Mi Home stores across India.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has arrived in Bengaluru's Mi Home stores in Embassy Tech Village and Indiranagar. The concept phone is going to be showcased at other Mi Homes across India in the days to come.

Xiaomi fans based in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, Kolkata, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Chennai will be able to get hands-on the Mi Mix Alpha in its full glory.

No sales, yet!

Xiaomi's decision to bring the smartphone to India despite delayed the Mi Mix Alpha indefinitely is in itself a commendable move. The smartphone will be available for hands-on experience in select stores, but it won't be available for purchase. This is reasonable considering the Mi Mix Alpha is way ahead of its time and commercially producing a concept phone won't be easy.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Those who are planning to head to the Mi Home stores to check out the Mi Mix Alpha can keep these specs in mind. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The biggest USP is the tablet-size 7.92-inch display with 2088x2250 pixels in the size of phone courtesy of a wraparound screen.

The Mi Mix Alpha comes with a 108MP primary lens paired with a 20MP ultra-wide sensor and 12MP telephoto sensor. The smartphone can capture 960fps slow-mo videos, 4K at up to 60fps. Under the hood, there's a 4,050mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.