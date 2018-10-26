Xiaomi officially unveiled the much-awaited Mi Mix 3 at an event on Thursday. The new full-screen handset was launched with a whopping 12GB RAM, first in the world do so. While the company revealed the phone's complete specifications and pricing in China, but failed to mention the plans about the phone's India release.

An invite poster hinting at the Mi Mix 3's release in India was circulated on Twitter, saying the handset would be launched at an event in New Delhi on December 18, 2018. The compelling invite did not take long to get discredited by Xiaomi's top official.

Xiaomi's global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, quickly responded to a tweet with the so-called Mi Mix 3 invite poster tagging it under "#FakeNews" and "#NotTrue". Ironically, the invite poster was shared by one of the Mi Community members. But Xiaomi's global VP's word has more weight than a Mi Community member.

Even though Jain's response stops rumours about Mi Mix 3 launching in India from spreading, but also disappoints fans that the company has no immediate plans to launch the flagship smartphone in India. Seeing the company had launched the Mi MIX 2 in India, fans can expect the Mi MIX 3 to arrive sooner or later.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is a masterpiece, by its looks and by specs. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) screen having a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio with ultra-slim bezels and thin chin. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features dual 12MP rear cameras with OIS, dual LED flash and a 24MP+2MP front snapper.

Under the hood, the smartphone sports a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge and MIUI 10. But there's a special Palace Museum edition that comes with engraved with 24-carat gold on its ceramic back cover and 10GB RAM.

Even if Xiaomi decides to bring the Mi Mix 3 to India, the limited edition variant with the highest RAM configuration in the industry is unlikely to make it to India. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes in Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Onyx Black and it's price starts at RMB 3,299 (approx. $475/€416/Rs 34,808) and goes as high as RMB 3,999 (roughly $576/€505/Rs 42,193) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.