During the Mi A2 in August, Xiaomi had promised to release the Android Pie in the fourth quarter and it looks like the company might keep its words, as reports have emerged that the beta testing is in full swing.

Android Pie beta for the Mi A2 (review) has leaked and is available for download online. It has also made its way to the software community platforms and interested readers can install it, but be advised that the firmware is a beta, meaning it will have bugs and might affect the performance, XDA Developer Forum reported.

If you are using the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One as the primary device, it's better to wait for the final version, which the company is expected to roll-out in a few weeks.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

One of the key aspects of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing features. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much a user is obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage.

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. The screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them.

Besides the latest Google security patch, Android 9 brings several new features, including a standardised biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, it helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extended battery life and several others.

