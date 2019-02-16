2019 is turning out to be super exciting for gadget enthusiasts as major brands are showing off their capabilities in the best way they can. Samsung, Xiaomi will be among many others making a splash in the premium smartphone market, but these brands will call their shots early. For Xiaomi fans, the excitement levels were spiked with some official first look at the upcoming flagship, the Mi 9, and it doesn't stop at that.

After the beautiful Mi 9 in the dark grey shade was showed off by the company CEO Lei Jun, who also revealed the interesting camera setup in the phone, a separate leak is giving us all an idea of what the Mi 9 pricing could be.

If the leaked information is true, the Mi 9 could come in multiple variants with the base model starting at ¥2,499 (approx. Rs 26,300) for 6GB+64GB configuration. There will be 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models reportedly priced at ¥2,899 (around Rs 30,500) and ¥3,499 (roughly Rs 36,800), respectively.

At a time when premium smartphones prices are inflating, it's good to see some brands remain competitive on the costing without compromising on the features. But again, the leaked prices of the Mi 9 are for China and the global pricing (including in India) could differ.

With Xiaomi's competitive pricing strategy and top-notch features, the Mi 9 could really be the big flagship success in 2019. Lei confirmed earlier in the day that the Mi 9 will feature triple rear cameras, with a primary 48MP lens with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology – as seen in the Redmi Note 7. The secondary lens will be a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x lossless zoom and a 16MP third sensor with 117-degree wide angle viewing will take care of those landscape shots.

According to the latest leak, the front camera will come equipped with a 20MP sensor with AI Beauty support. Some of the leaked camera samples on Weibo show some well-detailed images, even in close range with the subject.

While there are no official details on other Mi 9 specs, the company had originally confirmed that it will indeed run the Snapdragon 855 chipset, which doesn't come as a surprise here. Some reports also pointed out that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship won't have advanced 3D facial recognition hardware due to the lack of space in the miniature tear-drop notch above the display.

With only few more days to go for the official launch, fans won't be kept in the dark for long. Stay tuned for updates.