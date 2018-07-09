Popular Chinese technology major Xiaomi is marking the company's fourth year anniversary in India by hosting a commemorative flash sale dubbed as 'Mi 4 You' on various categories of products ranging from Mi TV, Mi & Redmi series phones, backpacks and more.

"We are excited to share that Xiaomi is set to complete four remarkable years in India. Since it began in 2014, Xiaomi has witnessed huge success year on year, and currently stands at number one smartphone brand for three consecutive quarters" the company said in a statement.

The company's Mi 4 You sale will be conducted for three days starting from July 10 to July 12. It will be valid on Mi.com store website only.

Here are Xiaomi's lucrative 'Mi 4 You' sale details:

On all three days, the company will host Rs 4 flash sale on a limited number of Redmi Y2 and Mi LED TV 4 (55-inch) units at 4:00 pm. It can be noted they cost Rs 8,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

There will also be a special combo —'Blink and Miss' sale but will be conducted at 6:00 pm. In this, products such as Mi Composition Scale + Mi Band 2 can be purchased at the highly discounted price of Rs 1,999 (against MRP: Rs 3,798). Also, consumers can get their hands on Redmi Note 5 and Mi Play VR 2 for Rs 9,999 (against MRP: Rs 11,298). The company will offer 200 units of those combo products each day.

Xiaomi will also be hosting the flash sale of Mi TV 32-inch for Rs 13,999 and Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 14,999 on three days.

As part of the Mi Anniversary Special sale, Xiaomi will be offering the flagship Mi Mix 2 for Rs 27,999, Rs 2000 less than the MRP. Consumers can also claim Rs 1000 off on Mi Max 2 (14,999) and Rs 100 discount on Mi Travel Backpack (Rs. 1,899). Rs 50 off on Mi earphones (Rs 649) and Rs 200 discount on Mi Band 2 (Rs 1,599)

At 10:00 am, each of Mi 4 You sale, consumers will be offered to buy Coupons in denominations—Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500—with surprise gifts.

Also, the 'Reward' Mi users will have the opportunity to redeem their F-codes exclusively with priority access from July 9, 12:00 pm onwards, one day before the anniversary sale.

