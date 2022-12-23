Xiaomi India on Friday announced its partnership with the YouWeCan Foundation to contribute towards education for 200 cancer warriors as a part of its #ShikshaHarHaath initiative.

Education has always been a facilitator of innovation and growth and with Shiksha Har Haath, Xiaomi India aims to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of today's youth i.e. future of tomorrow, said the company.

"Through our partnership with YouWeCan Foundation, we are committed to equipping and nurturing the students to access the world of possibilities and charter a bright future for themselves," Muralikrishnan B., President, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that this small step from Xiaomi India and YouWeCan foundation will encourage and help them shape their career trajectory in a positive direction," he added.

As part of the initiative, Xiaomi India has launched the 'Mi Scholarship' to support the dreams of these cancer warriors and help them achieve excellence in their educational journey.

"We are thankful for Xiaomi India's support in helping us extend this initiative to form the future of these cancer warriors. With this partnership, both organisations are committing to support the needy with a focus on providing them with access to education and empowering them to nurture their dreams," Yuvraj Singh, Founder of YouWeCan Foundation said in a statement.

The company said that the #ShikshaHarHaath initiative aims to create young leaders of tomorrow by giving underprivileged students across the country access to the benefits of education. The goal is to enable the students and help them achieve their dreams.

