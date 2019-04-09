It's more than a month since the Redmi Note 7 Pro made its debut in India, but since the launch, only the standard 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model was available for purchase, while there was no information on when the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage would be released.

Now, the company has finally revealed that the much-awaited Redmi Note 7 Pro model will finally be up for grabs on April 10 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12:00 pm for Rs 16,999. It will later come to brick-and-mortar Mi Home shops on April 17.

I have used the generic Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) for close to a month and it's truly the best in the mid-range class of phone. It has a gorgeous glass finish both on top and the back side, while the frame is made of premium metal.

Under-the-hood, it houses powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and as I told earlier, the review unit I have is a standard model and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It worked flawlessly in performing daily chores like loading apps, using camera, web browsing, surfing through social media channels, playing games and yes, PUBG Mobile game will also work smoothly on the Xiaomi's new phone. I am pretty sure, the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will work actually better.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Xiaomi has incorporated 48MP + 5 MP dual cameras, having IMX 586 sensor made by Sony, which not even flagship phones costing upwards of Rs 30,000 can't boast off. On the front, it features 13MP snapper with AI Portrait support.

It also comes with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS and 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Charge 4 quick-charging support. It is more than sufficient to offer one and a half days of battery life under mixed usage.

Key specification of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: