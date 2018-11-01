Xiaomi's subsidiary Poco, as part of the Diwali festival promotional campaign, has slashed the price of the company's flagship phone Poco F1 on multiple retail platforms in India.

The company has reduced the price of the Poco F1 variants --6GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM +256GB to Rs 21,999 and Rs 26,999 against the MRP Rs 24,999 and Rs 30,999. Even the Armoured Edition with Kevlar shell (8GB RAM+ 256GB) has received Rs 3,000 discount and now can be grabbed for just Rs 27,999. This is a standard discount deal on all three platforms—Flipkart, Xiaomi's own Mi.com and Mi Homes.

To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart in collaboration with SBI and Axis, is offering an additional 10% cash back for their customers who buy the Poco F1 using their respective bank cards.

Flipkart is also offering 55% buy-back warranty, meaning the former will give a guaranteed discount of Rs 14,500 on exchanging this mobile within eight months for those who plan to upgrade the new phone. This can be availed by buying purchase policy for Rs 149.

Is Poco F1 is worth buying?

Absolutely Yes! Just go for it.

Prior to the Diwali offer, Poco F1 was the best value-for-money flagship phone and with festival discounts, it's a no-brainer for consumers. I have used the Poco F1(review) for close to a month and have to say, its performance is good as any premium phone if not better. Also, it comes with a high capacity 4,000mAh battery and a decent camera, which is on par with any phone under Rs 40,000.

The new Poco F1 flaunts a sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back with a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, it flaunts a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with iPhone X-like notch on the top housing an advanced 20MP camera with an IR sensor for face unlock capability. It can even work in a dark environment.

Under-the-hood, it houses Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and fastest processor to date and it is backed by the Liquid Cool technology and the newly introduced DSP architecture with AI performance that's three times higher than the previous generation. Supported by up to 8GB LPDDR4x DRAM, Poco F1 can render the most demanding games at high FPS for an unparalleled gaming experience, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with feature-rich 12MP (Sony IMX363, F1.9, 1.4μm) + 5MP AI dual camera, Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Multi-frame Noise Reduction, more than 200 AI scene detection, AI Beautify and AI portrait mode.

On the front, it features equally impressive 20MP sensor with 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel, F2.0 aperture, HDR, AI scene detection, AI Beautify, AI portrait mode and Infrared illuminator + infrared camera for the Face Unlock feature.

Poco F1 comes with big 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to last a whole day if not more under mixed usage. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

For those unaware, Armoured Edition comes with a back panel made of DuPont Kevlar. It is said to super-tough, heat-resistant material and is widely used in the aviation industry, the military, and high-end cycling. Its textured surface gives Poco F1 a unique appearance and provides a comfortable grip.

