Kriti Sanon is rumoured to be dating Kabir Bahia for a while now. For months, the two have been rumoured to be dating. Their pictures and videos often make news but the duo remained tight lipped on the matter. Up until recently. Kriti Sanon now seems to have confirmed her relationship.

Kriti's X-mas photo dump

It was in her Christmas photo dump that the Param Sundari made her relationship official. Kriti shared several pictures from her X-mas celebration and it was with none other than Kabir. From posing with Kabir and his family in Christmas themed outfits to wearing matching socks with him; the diva has now left nothing to the imagination.

Kabir Bahia is a US based businessman. Kriti and Kabir have often been spotted together. The two took a vacation recently with some more of their friends. Not just that, the Mimi actress was also seen at Kabir's family function in Dubai. With 2024 being the year of weddings, we wonder if the National Award-winning actress is also set to take the next step!

Relationship essentials and red flags

Kriti Sanon had recently said in an interview with Vogue that she wants to have a partner who is thoughtful. She added how little care and details can make a relationship flourish for her. "Something as insignificant as carrying a jacket while going to the movies in case I feel cold or thoughtfully ordering food when I come back home after working late can make a relationship feel so meaningful," she had said in an interview.

Kriti, who was recently seen in Do Patti, also talked about the red flags in a relationship in another interview. The diva said that if a person tries to separate his partner from his loved ones, friends and family; that is a major red flag.