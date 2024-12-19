Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to headline Cocktail 2. The duo won hearts with their chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya and are all set to take it a notch higher with love triangle in Cocktail 2. With this, Shahid and Kriti have officially replaced Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone from one of their most iconic films.

How Cocktail impacted Deepika - Saif's career

Homi Adajania's Cocktail is the film that is touted as the project that shot Deepika to fame and changed her career graph overnight. The actress showed a side of her that was not shown on the screen till then. And ever since, there has been no looking back for her.

For Saif Ali Khan too the film did wonders and brought him back to the spotlight when he was at the verge of being overshadowed by newcomers. One of the most well curated love triangles on the screen, Cocktail is all set to take forward the legacy with Cocktail 2.

Kriti - Shahid onboard

"After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2. The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy. Producer Dinesh Vijan is also a big fan of the genre and feels the script of Cocktail 2 is the right one to bring the romantic comedies back in fashion," a source told Pinkvilla.

Luv Ranjan will be directing the film which will be a comedy entertainer. "Luv is a master of this genre, and the association of Luv and Dinoo is something to look out for. The actors and the entire team of Cocktail are bullish on the film, as it's a wholesome entertainer with two of the most likeable actors of the present generation – Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon," the report further stated.