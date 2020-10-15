Here is a piece of good news for the fans of Bollywood actor and WWE star John Cena has tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida after more than a year of dating her.

The wedding vows

As per reports, the ceremony took place on October 12. Days before getting married to Shay, John had also tweeted about happiness as he wrote, "'I will be happy if I only get (x).' This is a great way to mould an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy."

Who is Shay Shariatzadeh?

Shay Shariatzadeh, who works with a tech company. The couple has been together since last March and were rumoured to be engaged earlier this year. Fans began rejoicing when John took to Twitter to write a heart-warming note about surrendering to love.

John's tweeted: "Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection."(sic).

John Cena's previous relationship

John Cena was engaged to WWE diva Nikki Bella. The couple was set to tie the knot a month after the engagement in 2018, but they decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Nikki Bella released a statement saying, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another."

Forthcoming films

On the work front, John Cena, who has featured in films such as 'Bumblebee' and 'Blockers', will be seen in the blockbuster franchise 'Fast and the Furious 9' and 'The Suicide Squad' in 2021.

Heartiest congratulations to John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh!