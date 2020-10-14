Top 10 Hot actresses in hollywood Close
Remember how Chris Evans accidentally uploaded his nude photo on Instagram. That particular NSFW photo created a lot of stir on social media, and fans couldn't stop sharing the pic. A similar incident happened with the 'WAP' rapper Cardi B.

On Monday the rapper celebrated her birthday with ex-husband Offset and a few friends at a strip club. What followed the next morning will make your jaw drop on the floor!

Cardi B shared a completely topless and exposing her nipple on IG stories

She mistakenly shared a photo of herself the following morning completely topless and exposing her nipple while wearing makeup and a nice updo hairstyle from the night before. She quickly deleted the x-rated snap the morning after another wild birthday bash. However, her fans spotted it, and since then the female rapper has been trolled massively.

Warning: The image is completely NSFW

Netizens react

Despite this, the trolling went largely in a negative direction. Hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi started to trend as fans share selfies of breasts in solidarity after Cardi B accidentally leaks nude.

Another Twitter user wrote, "#boobsoutforcardi, let's flood the tl with t**ties ladies." Another wrote, "#BoobsOutForCardi gotta support my queen."

Several memes were poking fun at her boobs, and many stood by her

"Cardi B was an unapologetic stripper. Y'all really think her nudes haven't been around? But don't disrespect big areolas.." wrote a user.

"#BoobsOutForCardi gotta support my queen," wrote another.

Cardi B seemed to be taking the time out to give it back to people trolling her. On an Instagram post captioned, "I'm still processing all the love I got on my Birthday! It was really a beautiful night! Here's a sneak peek, more pictures, and videos to come! Thank you, @playboy for helping to make it super special!"

A follower asked Cardi B, "Why yo areolas so big?"

In response, the rap artist said, "Cause I breastfeed a baby for three months. T**ties gotta bigger, so nipples got bigger." She added cheekily, "It's okay let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed."

Cardi B addressed the accidental nude nipple selfie

Cardi B addressed the accidental nude photograph, uploading a voice message to Twitter. She said, "Lord, why the fuck you have to make me so fucking stupid and r******d? Why? Why? Why? Why? I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no, I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. Shit happens. Fuck it, and it's not even the first time. I mean, I used to fucking be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío,"

She also took to IG stories and shared a note.

What was her x rated birthday bash all about?

Her x-rated snap came after a wild night with Offset and friends at a strip club. Cardi sported dark red lipstick - the same shade used in her nude selfie.

The star also posed with a box full of dollar bills to throw at the strippers, who were dancing upon the rapper and her entourage.

My walk on dumb cause I’m still drunk

Most of the strippers were completely naked, with a few wearing just bikini tops. Cardi later took a video of Offset dancing to the beat but keeping his distance from the nude dancers.

The star later posted a video of herself strutting down her penthouse suite hallway wearing a tiny pink bikini.

Fans slammed her for partying

Fans were angered with the rapper as they noticed that no one was wearing masks during the celebrations.

One follower wrote: "That's so irresponsible you'll a'll forget we are in a worldwide pandemic."

So celebrities don't think social distancing applies to them too? Got it." added another user.

"No care in the world of getting Covid-19." mentioned a user.