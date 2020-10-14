Remember how Chris Evans accidentally uploaded his nude photo on Instagram. That particular NSFW photo created a lot of stir on social media, and fans couldn't stop sharing the pic. A similar incident happened with the 'WAP' rapper Cardi B.

On Monday the rapper celebrated her birthday with ex-husband Offset and a few friends at a strip club. What followed the next morning will make your jaw drop on the floor!

Cardi B shared a completely topless and exposing her nipple on IG stories

She mistakenly shared a photo of herself the following morning completely topless and exposing her nipple while wearing makeup and a nice updo hairstyle from the night before. She quickly deleted the x-rated snap the morning after another wild birthday bash. However, her fans spotted it, and since then the female rapper has been trolled massively.

Warning: The image is completely NSFW

Netizens react

Despite this, the trolling went largely in a negative direction. Hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi started to trend as fans share selfies of breasts in solidarity after Cardi B accidentally leaks nude.

#boobsoutforcardi LET FLOD THE TL WITH TITTIES LADIES pic.twitter.com/eJqcBkdLXO — brimdella (@NationOfRobyn) October 13, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, "#boobsoutforcardi, let's flood the tl with t**ties ladies." Another wrote, "#BoobsOutForCardi gotta support my queen."

Several memes were poking fun at her boobs, and many stood by her

"Cardi B was an unapologetic stripper. Y'all really think her nudes haven't been around? But don't disrespect big areolas.." wrote a user.

"#BoobsOutForCardi gotta support my queen," wrote another.

Cardi B seemed to be taking the time out to give it back to people trolling her. On an Instagram post captioned, "I'm still processing all the love I got on my Birthday! It was really a beautiful night! Here's a sneak peek, more pictures, and videos to come! Thank you, @playboy for helping to make it super special!"

A follower asked Cardi B, "Why yo areolas so big?"

In response, the rap artist said, "Cause I breastfeed a baby for three months. T**ties gotta bigger, so nipples got bigger." She added cheekily, "It's okay let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed."

Cardi B addressed the accidental nude nipple selfie

Cardi B addressed the accidental nude photograph, uploading a voice message to Twitter. She said, "Lord, why the fuck you have to make me so fucking stupid and r******d? Why? Why? Why? Why? I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no, I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. Shit happens. Fuck it, and it's not even the first time. I mean, I used to fucking be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío,"

She also took to IG stories and shared a note.

What was her x rated birthday bash all about?

Her x-rated snap came after a wild night with Offset and friends at a strip club. Cardi sported dark red lipstick - the same shade used in her nude selfie.

The star also posed with a box full of dollar bills to throw at the strippers, who were dancing upon the rapper and her entourage.

Most of the strippers were completely naked, with a few wearing just bikini tops. Cardi later took a video of Offset dancing to the beat but keeping his distance from the nude dancers.

The star later posted a video of herself strutting down her penthouse suite hallway wearing a tiny pink bikini.

Fans slammed her for partying

Fans were angered with the rapper as they noticed that no one was wearing masks during the celebrations.

One follower wrote: "That's so irresponsible you'll a'll forget we are in a worldwide pandemic."

So celebrities don't think social distancing applies to them too? Got it." added another user.

"No care in the world of getting Covid-19." mentioned a user.