Here's a piece of good news for all you Nicki Minaj fans. The rapper is a mom now!
Nicki Minaj welcomes a baby in her life.
A source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE, The rapper Nicki Minaj er and her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, welcomed their first child together on Sept. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. It is still not revealed whether the child is a baby girl or boy.
Both of them haven't officially announced anything on their social media.
Walking down the memory lane
Nicki Minaj got engaged to Kenneth Petty in July 2019. The rapper had also announced her retirement in September last year saying that she wanted to focus on her family. After which, Nicki married Petty in October.
She had tweeted, "I've decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. Love you for LIFE (sic)." In July 2020, the rapper announced her pregnancy.
The couple has not made any official announcements yet, and the sex of the child has also been kept under wraps.
Other celebs who turned parents recently
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were blessed with a child - a baby girl. Their photos were all over the social media, driving fans crazy. Katy Perry was also blessed with a baby girl.
Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.