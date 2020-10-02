Here's a piece of good news for all you Nicki Minaj fans. The rapper is a mom now!

Nicki Minaj welcomes a baby in her life.

A source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE, The rapper Nicki Minaj er and her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, welcomed their first child together on Sept. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. It is still not revealed whether the child is a baby girl or boy.

Both of them haven't officially announced anything on their social media.

Walking down the memory lane

Nicki Minaj got engaged to Kenneth Petty in July 2019. The rapper had also announced her retirement in September last year saying that she wanted to focus on her family. After which, Nicki married Petty in October.

She had tweeted, "I've decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. Love you for LIFE (sic)." In July 2020, the rapper announced her pregnancy.

The couple has not made any official announcements yet, and the sex of the child has also been kept under wraps.

Other celebs who turned parents recently

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were blessed with a child - a baby girl. Their photos were all over the social media, driving fans crazy. Katy Perry was also blessed with a baby girl.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.