Congratulations and celebrations!!

Pop sensation Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have become parents, and we can't stop gushing over this beautiful piece of news. Celebes and fans are showering the couple with adorable congratulatory messages. The new parents Gigi and Zayn shared a beautiful monochromic pic of their daughter on social media with an emotional heartwarming first message.

The first picture and an emotional note

Baby daddy Zayn shared a monochromic photo of the baby clutching Zayn's hand. Zayn captioned the picture with a heartfelt note as: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful folded hands heartto try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together"(sic).

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel broke her silence on becoming a mom and shared a beautiful picture of her daughter with an emotional message which read as "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Celebs Congratulated new mommy for the arrival of their daughter.

Gigi Hadid's close friend Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was the first one to wish new mommy.

Gigi and Zayn are yet to reveal the name of their daughter.

For the unversed, the couple started dating in 2015, officially called it quit in 2018. Just before December break, they were back again. And now in mid-2020, they are proud parents to a beautiful daughter.