WrestleMania season is in full swing and the rumour mills are churning out one speculation after the other. The latest news from the WWE circle is that Ronda Rousey will lose at WrestleMania and Rusev may leave the company.

Rousey came into the WWE amid gigantic mainstream attention and hype. The former UFC wrestler was quickly pushed to the main event scene after showing remarkable skill during her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34. She has since been undefeated in the WWE but there are speculations that her end with Vince McMahon's company is drawing near.

Ronda had made it abundantly clear that she wants to start a family soon saying that all the energy she spends in the WWE is energy she cannot dedicate to her family.

"Sometimes I feel like I can't do it all. I have to pick one thing. I can't wrestle forever because I feel like I'm failing my family," Rousey said in a video on her YouTube channel in November. "It's rough."

"I wouldn't be leaving home unless it was to do the most fantastic things ever and I really really do enjoy it and love it," she continued. "But all that energy I spend on the WWE is energy I don't spend on my family."

Ronda's stint in the WWE was never meant to be long and WrestleMania 35 seems the perfect time to cash in on her winning streak and pass it on to Becky Lynch. The Irish lady is currently the most popular wrestler on the roster and has been setting every arena on fire.

She has taken to her new edgy gimmick so well that she even lives it on Twitter. Recently she attacked the boss Vince McMahon on the social media platform. On the February 4 episode of Monday Night RAW, she launched a physical assault on Stephanie McMahon. The last time anyone attacked her was Ronda Rousey herself.

All this points to WWE being clearly convinced by Becky's character and the time is certainly ripe. Thus, with the match between Rousey and Becky slated to be held at WrestleMania, it will be the perfect moment for the company to pass on the belt to the lady who deserves it.

There are also rumours of Rusev potentially following the footsteps of Dean Ambrose out of WWE as he has long been dissatisfied with the creative angles the company is engaging him in.

"I do wanna be at my best because I wanna be WWE Champion. I want to be on top. I don't want to be forgotten but that's what irks me is I do all these things but nothing changes and that is where the frustration comes. What am I supposed to do? I cut my hair, I did that. It was not a good decision," Rusev said on Lilian Garcia's podcast.

"I'm just trying something to catch Vince's eye with this and that. We go, we pitch, we talk. It never comes to anything."

If Rusev does leave the company, a possible destination could be All Elite Wrestling.