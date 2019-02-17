WWE is at the final stop before WrestleMania and it is the Elimination Chamber which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 17.

Elimination Chamber is the last pit stop before the 'showcase of the immortals' and this is generally the time WWE pulls out their A-game to give the fans shocking outcomes that is widely talked about on the internet. The buzz around this pay-per-view is understandably a little less given the fact that it falls right between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, but this will push WWE further to make sure the fans are talking about the potential dream matches heading into the big show in April.

When and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble will start with the kick-off show at 6 pm ET on Sunday and 4:30 am IST (Monday). The main show will begin at 7 pm ET and 5:30 am IST (Monday).

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will provide the television coverage in English across India while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will have Hindi commentary.

Those with a WWE Network subscription can watch it live on the WWE Network.

Match card and predictions

Cruiserweight Championship - Buddy Murphy (c) vs Akira Towaza

Buddy Murphy has been ruling the roost in 205 Live and he has been built up as a credible champion. Hence, when someone beats him, it will seem like a big change. Thus, the title change will only happen at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Buddy Murphy

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs The Usos

If rumours are to be believed, Shane and Miz are set to have a match at WrestleMania and this could be the chance to plant those seeds. Things also become interesting when the contract situation of The Usos is taken into consideration. Thus, it could work perfectly for WWE to give the Samoans the titles and kick-start the Shane and Miz rivalry.

Prediction: The Usos

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Ruby Riott

This is another match where the outcome seems cut and dry. The WrestleMania main event featuring Ronda as the champion has almost been set in stone and hence there is no circumstance where she does not walk out as champion. Perhaps there will be interference from Charlotte Flair who will be seated at ringside.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

This is perhaps the least exciting match on the card and the WWE Universe is just tired of seeing these two wrestlers battle against each other. Strowman was, until recently, the biggest star in the company and it is sad that he has to go through meaningless feuds heading into WrestleMania. Expect a cakewalk for the 'monster among men'.

Prediction: Braun Strowman

Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor

Although this came about all of a sudden, the feud between Lashley and Balor has got potential. Balor is popular as a babyface and Lashley, with Lio Rush's help, is doing good heel work. They could conjure some shenanigans to retain the title and carry on this rivalry till WrestleMania.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

Women's Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber): Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs Riott Squad vs The IIconics vs Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs Naomi & Carmella

Banks and Bailey, simply put, must win the titles. There's has been a story that has dragged on for the entirety of 2018 where they seemed friends and then enemies but then friends again. There were plenty of teases but the payoff did not come. They seem the readiest to be the first champions and it will be fitting to see two flag bearers of women's wrestling be honoured.

Prediction: Sasha Banks & Bailey

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber): Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy vs Kofi Kingston

Daniel Bryan seems to be the most obvious and sensible choice but that is not why this match is interesting. Styles has just finished feuding with Bryan and there has been no hint as to which direction the title is heading. Thus, this pay-per-view will throw up an interesting dynamic of the WWE Championship heading into WrestleMania.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan