Apple unveiled some major developments and features relating to its products at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

It previewed "macOS Sequoia, the next version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system." The updated iPadOS 18 was introduced with "powerful new intelligence features and apps designed for Apple Pencil." The watchOS 11 has been showcased with improved features on "health and fitness insights, and even more personalization and connectivity."

'Apple Intelligence' is the foundation for these releases at WWDC 2024. According to Apple, this type of intelligence "understands and creates language and images, takes action across apps, and draws from personal context, simplifying and accelerating everyday tasks." These are amongst a host of updates and new releases from Apple, in a bid to retain its customer base and remain competitive within a rapidly growing AI market.

Some newly introduced and updated Mac, iPad and Apple watch features

On a broader note, 'Apple Intelligence' has now been customised and integrated across products like the Mac, iPad and Apple watch. The Mac and iPad come with some common enhanced features, such as the Image Playground, an AI improved, natural and personalized Siri, Private Cloud Compute using AI for privacy, ChatGPT and upgraded Writing Tools. The rollout is expected over the next month and will continue into the fall season.

The macOS Sequoia

This is the latest in Apple's desktop operating systems, backed by "the power of Apple silicon and the Neural Engine, Apple Intelligence will be supported by every Mac with an M-series chip."

iPhone Mirroring is a key feature which enables "full access to and control of iPhone directly from macOS."

Safari browser, which is credited to be the world's fastest browser gets a big update with the new 'Highlights' feature for seamless information discovery of the most relevant information while browsing.

Passwords app is a "new app that makes it even easier to access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and other credentials all in one place. iCloud syncing is backed by secure end-to-end encryption."

Messages allows users to "express themselves and stay connected, including all-new text effects, emoji and sticker Tapbacks, and the ability to schedule a message to send later."

Photos now consists of "Collections, which automatically organizes a user's library by helpful themes, and includes a big update to search, so users can get results quickly."

Note taking has new audio transcription and summarization features with Apple Intelligence enabling a device to take notes for the user.

iPadOS 18

"With fun new ways to personalize the Home Screen, a redesigned Photos experience, major updates to the Notes app, the addition of Calculator with Math Notes, and the groundbreaking introduction of Apple Intelligence, iPadOS 18 brings incredible new features designed for the unique capabilities of iPad, making it even easier for users to get tasks done."

Calculator, with all new Math Notes, allows users to type or write out math expressions and see them instantly solved in their own handwriting.

Redesigned tab bar that "floats above app content and complements the sidebar to help users stay focused on what matters most" while keeping other tabs at hand.

Smart Script "makes handwritten notes fluid, flexible, and easier to read, all while maintaining the look and feel of a user's personal handwriting."

Photos app "receives its biggest redesign yet — which takes advantage of the larger display on iPad — automatically keeping libraries organized so users can spend less time searching and more time enjoying their best moments. Because each user's photo library is unique, the app is customizable, so users can organize collections, pin collections to access frequently, and include what's most important to them in the carousel view."

New privacy controls allow the iPad user to lock and hide apps for user privacy, restricting access and customising permissions.

Accessibility features "include Eye Tracking, a built-in option for navigating iPad with just eyes, and Vocal Shortcuts that enable users to perform tasks by making a custom sound."

watchOS 11

The watchOS 11 comes with the "Vitals app, training load, new ways to tailor Activity rings, intelligent customization of the Smart Stack and Photos face, and the Translate app on Apple Watch." According to Apple, the devices health features are grounded in science and developed with inputs from clinical experts.

The focus is on "key health metrics and context to help users make more informed day-to-day decisions, and the ability to measure training load offers a game-changing new experience when working out for improved fitness and performance."

Targeted health metrics have been taken a step further by Apple. For instance, apart from the "watchOS 11, the iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 offer additional support for pregnant users to reflect changes in their physical and mental health." This targeting also extends to users heavily engaged in workouts and training load tracking.

Smart Stack is designed to help users quickly access important information from any watch face, and in watchOS 11 such for tasks like translation on the go. New widgets including Shazam, Photos, Distance, and more are now available.

Check In allows users who are "heading out on an early morning run or to a late-night gym session" to update their movements, so that other authorised users can keep a track.

Tap to Cash allows users to "send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding their Apple Watch near another Apple Watch or iPhone."