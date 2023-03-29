Apple on Wednesday announced it will organise its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through June 9, as the company goes through building next-gen operating systems for its product portfolio.

According to the company, there will be an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

"WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it's an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

"WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event," she added.

WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.

The event will also provide developers with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realise their visions.

The online programme will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers.

The submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 19, said Apple.