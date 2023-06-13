Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entered into wedlock in February their dreamy wedding pictures exuded elegance, and grace and were full was love. Especially the video where Kiara walks down the aisle while Siddharth is waiting for Kiara and they lovingly kiss after varamala ceremony. After which there are several pictures of the couple laughing as they candidly pose for their wedding album.

Despite a few months after marriage, the actress is busy working and keeping up with her prior commitments. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha. After the spectacular trailer, the first song of the film "Aaj Ke Badh" a wedding song was released last week.

Kiara and Kartik are leaving no stone unturned to promote the song and the trailer.

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a wedding scene from the film. In the photo, he is seen dressed as a groom, while Kiara was seen decked up in a beautiful bride. His caption read, "Humaare favourite ko apna favourite banane ke liye...Shukriya. Thank you for all the love."

However, their promotions didn't go well with the fans as they slammed the makers for allegedly "recreating" one of the most loved of Sid Kiara's weddings.

The photo resembled Kiara's wedding photo with Sidharth Malhotra from February of this year.

However, the actress has now deleted the post which has not gone down well with her and Sidharth Malhotra's fans.

Fans are unhappy with Kiara for allegedly allowing the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha to recreate her own wedding pose with Kartik for promotions.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it.

One fan tweeted, "It's a very weird promotional tactic. I love Kiara so it's a little disappointing that she allowed it. Don't think she thought it through. But no hate. The people who will use this to behave stupidly would do so anyways so can't control that. #KiaraAdvani."

Ngl, it’s a very weird promotional tactic. I love Kiara so it’s a little disappointing that she allowed it. Don’t think she thought it through. But no hate. The people who will use this to behave stupidly would do so anyways so can’t control that. #KiaraAdvani — Lily (@evanslily297) June 12, 2023

Another one wrote, "Is it just me or no one is wondering why Kiara has deleted the still from her Instagram?"

A user wrote, "WTF, I was shocked for a second bruhh.."

Another mentioned, "I got shocked literally."

The third wrote, "Shittt...I didn't saw Kiara and i was like Kartik ne shaadi krli (did Kartik get married).

if kiara approved as some people think.. she wasn't going to delete and don't come and tell me that these caused the comments she deleted

it's just that she didn't agree in the first place !!!!

Stop dragging her

This girl has a lot of sense that most of you here#KiaraAdvani https://t.co/xLe3WllcCv — Rosana (@VssRosana) June 12, 2023

The fourth mentioned, "I thought you actually got married."

It is not the first time they are sharing screen space; the pair have previously collaborated on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.