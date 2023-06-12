Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra is not a successful actor, a mother, wife, and daughter but also a daddy's little girl. PeeCee often shares pictures and videos of her daily life on social media.

The actress loved her dad fondly and often remembers her; she often posts for her dad.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra held a special puja at her home in Los Angeles on her dad's death anniversary. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Citadel actress shared pictures of the puja with her family. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos with her daughter Malti Marie where her daughter was also part of the puja, dressed in a traditional outfit, Malti looked beautiful.

Priyanka shared pictures of her father Dr Ashok Chopra's death anniversary

In the pictures shared by Priyanka, Malti was seen wearing a pink lehenga by Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. The actress teased her daughter for finding her belly button. "Someone found her belly button in her gorgeous lehenga (sic)."

In the second picture, she wrote, "Puja time. Miss you Nana."

And the last one was captioned, the actress "Miss u dad." In this picture, the toddler wore a printed dress.

Meanwhile, netizens slammed Priyanka Chopra for not framing her father's pictures as had just stuck a photo on the wall.

Take a look at the comments below

A user said, "Photo ko frame hi kr leti" (She could have framed her photo).

Another mentioned, " Ye kesi puja thi ki ek photo ko frame tk ni krwaya hadd h yr." (What kind of puja was this, that she didn't frame her father's photo).

About Ashok Chopra

Dr Ashok Chopra battled with cancer for a long time and passed away in 2013, at 62. He served in the Indian Army as a physician. Priyanka was always vocal about her relationship with her father. She even got her wrists inked, "Daddy's little girl."

Priyanka Chopra makes an appearance with Zendaya in Rome

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was in Rome for work, where she inaugurated a hotel along with Zendaya. For the special event, Priyanka wore a white ensemble and tied her hair into two pigtails. She also wore a heavy green emerald necklace to complete her look.

Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, Priyanka wrote in her caption: "Congratulations to my @bulgari family on the inauguration of @bulgarihotels in Rome #BulgariHotelRoma #BulgariHotels:@nicolasgerardin."

Work front

Jee Le Zara, the actress's Bollywood comeback movie, is also under production. Priyanka, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif feature in the movie.