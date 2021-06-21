Poonam Pandey has had an old connection with cricket. The lady who became popular after she promised to strip if India wins the World Cup in 2011, is ready to strip again. Poonam revealed that she had no idea cricket was going on at the moment. She also asked if she should again say that she would strip.

Poonam Pandey and her husband, Sam Bombay, recently came out in the city to donate ration kits to the spotboys and other members of the industry. Apart from that, the two also spoke about their new intimate song and the ongoing cricket match. On being asked if she was following the India vs New Zealand match, Poonam shared she had no clue about the match.

"Cricket chalu hai? log cricket khel rahe hain? (Cricket is happening? Are people playing cricket?) And if it is happening should I again say that I will strip if India wins this time? I have no clue about this. I will go back home. I will check and think of controversy if possible," Pandey told Spotboye. To which, her husband added that he too would like to strip. Taking a jibe at her husband, Poonam said that India would lose if he decides to strip.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on September 10, 2020. Poonam was honeymooning with her husband when she lodged a complaint of physical violence against her husband. The Goa police then took her husband into custody was later released on bail.

"Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him," Poonam told TOI.