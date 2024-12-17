Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his recently released film Sabarmati Report. The film has been applauded by Prime Minister Modi as well as fans and followers. A fortnight ago, Vikrant Massey sent shockwaves through his fans and admirers with his announcement of retirement.

Taking to social media, Vikrant penned a note, stating: "Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home—as a husband, father, son, and also as an actor. So, in 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until the time deems right. The last two movies and many years of memories. Thank you again for everything and everything in between. Forever indebted!"

Ever since this news broke, Vikrant Massey's statements have been misconstrued. The actor recently opened up about the news of quitting showbiz and taking a long break.

He also addressed the confusion and revealed why this break was important for him.

At the recent Times Network India Economic Conclave, Vikrant Massey shared that the past few years of his stardom have been truly phenomenal. He also mentioned that after the film 12th Fail he got the required recognition and fame.

Vikrant mentioned that he had posted his announcement at midnight simply because he couldn't sleep.

He said, "As an artist, I have been working professionally for the past 21 years. But after the 12th Fail, it has truly been remarkable. Just to put things into context, I put out that post at midnight because I couldn't sleep."

Vikrant Massey shared that the very next day, Prime Minister Modi and the entire cabinet were scheduled to watch his film The Sabarmati Report, something he never imagined would happen in his life

Vikrant shared that he had a conversation with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, before deciding to announce his break.

Vikrant expressed that he felt it was the right moment to improve himself as an actor, especially when the Prime Minister of the country was going to watch a film so close to his heart.

Reflecting on this, he decided to take a break, recalibrate, and focus on personal growth as an artist. He acknowledged that the post he wrote, which contained a lot of English, might have contributed to the misunderstanding and could be one of the reasons why his announcement about a 'break' or 'retirement' was blown out of proportion.

Vikrant concluded by saying, "I tried doing the same but the problem was that I wrote a lot of English in that post, many people couldn't understand it, hence I issued a clarification."

Work Front

Vikrant Massey is currently shooting for a film with Shanaya Kapoor, which will mark her debut in Bollywood. The film is likely to be released in 2025.