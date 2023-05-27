Yoga guru Ramdev has thrown his support behind India's leading wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for several weeks, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP MP.

According to Live Hindustan, Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor. Ramdev expressed his strong condemnation of the alleged misconduct and called for Brij Bhushan's immediate arrest.

Ramdev labeled the accusations against the president of the wrestling federation as deeply shameful and emphasized the urgency of ensuring that such a person faces legal consequences for his actions. Ramdev further criticized Brij Bhushan's derogatory remarks about women and stressed the need to hold him accountable for his reprehensible behaviour.

In response to questions regarding Brij Bhushan's continued freedom despite an FIR (First Information Report) filed against him by the Delhi Police, Ramdev clarified that he could only voice his opinion and did not have the power to personally detain anyone.

"I possess the capability to answer all political questions. I am not devoid of intellect or vision for the country," Ramdev asserted, as quoted by India Today. He acknowledged the potential controversies that arise when he expresses his political views, emphasizing that his statements often provoke strong reactions.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. The first FIR pertains to the allegations made by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The second FIR addresses the charges of outraging modesty of women.

In response to the allegations, Brij Bhushan claimed that the law was being "misused" and declared that under the guidance of religious leaders, they would exert pressure on the government to amend it.