The world has witnessed several unfortunate events this year. Ever since the pandemic broke out in India in March to date, we have heard surge in the number of cases and many people have also succumbed to this deadly virus. Not only commoners, but the Indian film industry has also lost its finest gem of actors, singers, producers, and notable artists. Be it young or legendary, the virus spared none.

As we are all set to bid adieu to 2020 in a few days, let's pay our heartfelt condolences and reminisce notable work of these finest artists who lost their lives in the battle against Covid-19.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

On September 25, singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74, following coronavirus complications. After testing positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August, he was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. He remained on ventilator till his last breath. In his eventful singing career spanning over five decades, he has recorded more than 40,000 songs. Though he made his debut in 1966 with a Telugu film, the language was never a barrier for the versatile singer as he lent his voice to songs in multiple languages. The singer had become Salman Khan's on-screen voice, crooning popular tracks for him in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Saajan (1991) and in the 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! Fans will remember him for his unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Soumitra Chatterjee

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last on November 15. He was 85 years old. Reportedly, the actor passed away at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Hospital, in Kolkata where he was admitted for the last 40 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Though Chatterjee had tested negative for the virus on October 15, his health continued to remain critical as his comorbidities remained a matter of concern. Besides Bengali, Chatterjee had also acted in a couple of Hindi films, including Nirupama and Hindustani Sipahi.

Rahat Indori

Noted Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist, Rahat Indori breathed his last at a hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on August 11, 2020. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10. As per reports, a doctor at Sri Aurobindo Hospital has mentioned that Indori suffered two heart attacks. Dr Vinod Bhandari said, "He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60% pneumonia."

Divya Bhatnagar

On December 7, TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, passed away in Mumbai due to Covid-19 complications. She was 24 years old. Reportedly, Divya had been on ventilator support as she was battling the virus. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar were among celebs who said they were heartbroken to hear of her demise. Bhatnagar had also acted in shows including Udaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Sasural Genda Phool, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, and Vish.

Bollywood producer Anil Suri, who bankrolled films like Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak, passed away due to coronavirus on Thursday. He was 77. As per reports, Anil's brother, film producer Rajiv Suri, said he had a fever on June 2, but his condition worsened the next day with breathlessness.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Veteran Marathi film and theatre actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away on September 22. The actor breathed her last in Satara while undergoing treatment. A week ago, she had contracted COVID-19 during the shooting of a new mythological show, Aai Mazi Kalubai. Originally from Goa, she began her journey as an actress with Konkani and Marathi plays. She acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films like Zanjeer, Aahista Aahista, Shaukeen, Apne Paraye, Woh Saat Din, Umbharta, Sutradhar and Vahinichi Maya among several others. She was also trained in classical music and was a known Marathi Natyasangeet singer. Ashalata also wrote the book Gard Sabhowati, which depicts the memories and her journey in the entertainment industry.

The absence of these stars has created a void that can never be filled. May their soul rest in peace!