The year 2020 gave us Australian fires that killed over a billion animals; it gave us economic recession, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that affected the livelihood of millions of people around the world. Even the entertainment industry was shocked by the pandemic and several controversies that no one previously expected.

As we wrap 2020, let's have a look at some of the controversies that rocked Hollywood amid this pandemic:

Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes speech:

Ricky Gervais turned a few extra heads after taking shots at everything from Cats and Jeffrey Epstein to Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history during the 2020 Golden Globes.

In his opening monologue, the 58-year-old Gervais roasted the awards themselves before singling out various nominees for their dating habits, production company choices, and even the racism within the film industry.

Check out a part of Ricky Gervais below. You can read his entire 2020 Golden Globes speech here.

"Lots of big celebrities here tonight. Legends. Icons. This table alone — Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro ... Baby Yoda. Oh, that's Joe Pesci, sorry. I love you, man. Don't have me whacked. But tonight isn't just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. They all have one thing in common: They're all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for ya. Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes. Shut up. Shut up. I don't care. I don't care."

Johnny Depp's removal from Fantastic Beasts:

Johnny Depp lost the libel case against a British tabloid that published an article in 2018 alleging he domestically abused his former wife, Amber Heard. Just as the news dropped, Depp was asked by the Warner Bros. to step down from the Fantastic Beasts movie saga.

Since then, Johnny Depp's fans have taken to social media to slam Warner Bros.'s decision to let go of the actor and allow his ex-wife Amber Heard to continue playing the role of Meera in DCEU's Aquaman 2.

Ellen DeGeneres and her crew:

In April, news broke that TV show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres' crew was reportedly furious about a lack of communication over their pay during the coronavirus shutdown. A couple of sources alleged then that they had not received any communication about the status of their working hours of payment and that the show's producer had not checked in about their mental or physical health.

If this was not enough, then a former bodyguard and ex-producer for the show have called out the talk show host's alleged rude or generally out-of-touch behavior.

Madonna calling Coronavirus "the great equalizer":

The ongoing Coronavirus has put the entire world to its knees. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused thousands of deaths and an economic recession that has affected even the developed nations.

Madonna wore nothing but jewelry in the now-deleted video and reportedly gave a sermon-like speech about the ongoing pandemic that does not discriminate between the rich and poor while soaking in a tub filled with flower petals.

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are," Madonna said in the now-deleted video."It's the great equalizer and what's terrible about it is what's great about it."

Kevin Spacey on Coronavirus layoffs:

The former House of Cards alum, Kevin Spacey, who received all the backlash from the #MeToo movement, told listeners of a German podcast that he could empathize with those who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

"I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same," Spacey explained. "So I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job, and that it's a situation that you have absolutely no control over."

As this horrid year comes to an end, millions and millions of people pray that the year 2021 will be everything 2020 was not. Even the changes that Hollywood endured would have a lasting effect on everyone, and we just hope that 2021 will be better in every humanly way possible.