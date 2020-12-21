Madonna recently shared a picture of herself in a crop top and hotpants to show off a beautiful scar she got on her leg after undergoing cupping treatment. The latest post from the acclaimed singer came after she warned her millions of followers about Instagram's new privacy policy that reportedly affects social media users.

The "Hung Up" singer took to social media to share a series of pictures following a cupping treatment session that left her with marks across her thighs. Cupping therapy is a well-known ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on the patient's skin for a couple of minutes to create suction. People undergo cupping therapy to ease body pain, inflammation, increase blood flow, and improve general well-being.

The 62-year-old Madonna posted in front of a mirror to take selfies to show her toned abs and lean thighs in her two-piece black dress.

Madonna on Instagram's new privacy policy:

Madonna also took to Instagram to warn everyone about the alleged cyber-surveillance policies. In a released video, the acclaimed singer claimed that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg would get to spy on users via Instagram's latest cyber-surveillance policies.

Madonna's latest video comes after several Instagram users have expressed concern about Instagram's new privacy policy, which looks as if it could allow the platform to delete any content that goes against the rules & regulations. Instagram's latest policy reportedly has a potential impact on sex workers.

"Instagram's new cyber surveillance policies allow Mark Zuckerberg to spy on you and your family, steal your most intimate secrets and monitor your compliance with government mandates through all your devices – including your television – and sell your data to government and industry or punish you for disobedience," Madonna wrote in an Instagram post, which adding, "This is some scary s**t."

On December 16, Instagram clarified its new policy update in a series of tweets:

In response to Madonna's concern, Instargam told Mashable that the new policy terms are focused on clarifying how the social media application uses data to serve personalized advertisements. Instagram has reportedly not changed "any of the languages around the posting of sexual or suggestive content."