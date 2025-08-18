Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The duo has been leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Last week, after celebrating India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, Janhvi was seen participating in Krishna Janmashtami festivities on Saturday, August 16. On the occasion, she graced a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai. However, this time she attended without her co-star Sidharth Malhotra. During the matka-breaking ritual, Janhvi was heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

As the clip went viral, several netizens trolled her for raising the slogan at a Janmashtami event.

Responding to the same, Janhvi hit back at trolls who, according to her, cropped the clip to turn it into meme material. She shared the full video on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that she echoed the slogan only after the minister present at the event raised it first.

She wrote: "Just for context, here's the full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. (If I hadn't said it after him, it would've been a problem; and even when I did, they cut it into meme material). Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat Mata Ki Jaiiiii."

Apart from this controversy, Param Sundari has found itself embroiled in yet another row just days before its release.

According to a Times Now report, a Christian group has objected to a scene in the film, alleging it hurts religious sentiments. The Watchdog Foundation has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding the removal of a romantic sequence shot in a church. The group has criticised the CBFC for approving the scene and warned of public protests if it is not deleted. They have also urged that an FIR be filed against the producer, director, and cast for "offending the sentiments of the Catholic community."

In a letter, the group stated, "The church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content. This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community."

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation further stressed that "the CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while balancing artistic expression with respect for religious sentiments."

The group has written to the CBFC, Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government, demanding that the scene be removed from both the trailer and all promotional material.

Undeterred by the controversies, Sidharth and Janhvi are busy promoting the film. Param Sundari will be released on August 29, 2025.