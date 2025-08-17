This year, Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated across India on Saturday, August 16, marking the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Devotees across the country visited temples and sought the blessings of Lord Krishna. The colorful and vibrant festival marks the arrival of Krishna. Temples and homes were beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

The celebrations included fasting, visiting temples, offering prayers, and preparing sweets made with milk products. Devotees also engaged in devotional singing, recitation of scriptures, and enactments of Krishna's life from the Bhagavata Purana.

Traditionally, the festivities continue until midnight, believed to be the divine hour of Lord Krishna's birth. Devotees break their fast with a festive meal, marking the culmination of one of Hinduism's most joyous occasions.

On the following day, Dahi Handi is celebrated in Maharashtra as part of Janmashtami. The festival recreates the playful and mischievous acts of young Krishna stealing butter. During the event, clay pots (handis) filled with curd, butter, or other dairy products are hung high above the ground, and teams of young men, known as Govindas, form human pyramids to break them.

The spectacle is accompanied by loud music, cheering crowds, and a festive atmosphere. In recent years, Dahi Handi has also evolved into a competitive sport, with prize money and organized teams. It symbolizes teamwork, perseverance, and devotion, while preserving a cherished cultural tradition.

Several Bollywood celebrities also joined the celebrations. Janhvi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, and Sanjay Dutt attended Dahi Handi events, with videos from the festivities going viral on social media. A clip of Jeetendra and Jaya Prada dancing to the famous song Taki Oh Taki.

Janhvi Kapoor too was seen breaking a matki at one of the events, shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" before doing so. A video of Sanjay Dutt breaking a matki also surfaced online.

Meanwhile, actor Govinda visited the ISKCON temple to seek blessings, while Ektaa Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, and their family were spotted performing puja there. Actor Rajkummar Rao was also seen at ISKCON.