India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day, and warm wishes poured in from Bollywood celebrities, Indian citizens, and even cross-border politicians.

While the day was marked with celebrations and tributes to freedom fighters, some celebrities hoisted the tricolour at home, while others protested the Supreme Court's recent order on stray dogs. On August 11, 2025, the court directed authorities to remove stray dogs from vulnerable localities and city outskirts, confining them to shelters within six to eight weeks, even creating a special force if required. On Thursday (August 14), the court reserved its order on a plea seeking a stay, noting that local authorities were failing to act as required.

Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to pay tribute to Independence Day. Several actors, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, SRK, Kajol, and Vikrant Massey, shared their wishes and celebratory posts, echoing patriotism and love for the nation.

Shah Rukh Khan posts pic with son AbRam

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Our Independence is our greatest gift... a key to our progress. Let's keep our heads held high and hearts open. Happy Independence Day to all of us... Jai Hind!"

Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram wherein he is seen singing 'Sare Jahan se Accha..'

Akshay Kumar shared an Instagram post featuring workers involved in beach clean-up. He said, "Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean... all smiles, all heart."

His other post on his Instagram story read, "Happy Independence Day. Here's to the freedom that defines us and the pride that unites us."

Kajol shared a post on her Instagram story that read, "To the land that raised us, shaped us and Inspires us. Happy Independence Day."

Vikrant Massey expressed his sentiment through a post written in Hindi. It has been translated as saying: "My India, my life, my pride. Happy Independence Day to all of you."

Priyanka Chopra also shared a video of the Indian flag to wish her fans happy Independence Day.

Sonu Sood posted a series of throwback images from his visit to the Attari - Wagah Border during the 'Fateh' filming days. Holding the tricolour and posing with soldiers, Sood simply captioned the post with, "Happy Independence Day."

Rajkummar Rao expressed his gratitude through a heartfelt message. He wrote, "Happy Independence Day everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind."

Mrunal Thakur shared a reflective note on her Instagram stories. Her message read, "We carry the stories, remember the struggles, and honour the space to write our own."

Tiger Shroff shared a fan video of himself doing a backflip while holding the Indian flag.

Kangana Ranaut marked the occasion by sharing a video of herself waving the tricolour and discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort.

Munawar Faruqui and Sana Khan also shared photos of themselves holding the tricolour.

Sunny Deol marked the occasion by unveiling a poster for his upcoming film Border 2.