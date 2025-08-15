Bollywood's most famous couple, Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra, have landed in legal trouble once again. After the pornography case and the betting app case, Raj is now embroiled in a fresh controversy.

On Wednesday, several reports claimed that Shilpa and Raj have been accused of a Rs 60 crore fraud. They have allegedly cheated a businessman of over Rs 60 crore. According to ANI, the complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims the incident took place between 2015 and 2023.

On Thursday, advocate Prashant Patil released a statement to the press on behalf of Shilpa and Raj, which read, "My clients have been informed by a certain segment of electronic and print media that there is an alleged case registered against them at the Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai. At the outset, my clients deny all the allegations, which are purely civil in nature and have already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on 04/10/2024."

The lawyer shut down the rumours, defending the couple and calling the case baseless and malicious.

On the same day, a video of Raj and Shilpa at Vrindavan seeking the blessings of spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj went viral. In the video, Raj offered his kidney to the spiritual leader, who thanked him for his kindness.

Shilpa and Raj were seen listening attentively as Premanand Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed and that he had been living with the condition for 10 years. Hearing this, Raj made the offer, leaving Shilpa surprised.

In the video, Raj is heard saying, "I've been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours."

Premanand Maharaj responded, "It's enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won't leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

Shilpa also asked the guru about the practice of chanting "Radha," to which he replied that it could help her overcome her problems.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Raj and Shilpa's PR team for attempting to whitewash their image. Many netizens were of the view that the couple are trying their best to camouflage.

A user said, "Publicity stunt....He knows very well ki Maharaj ji kidney lenge nhi....."

Another wrote, "PR stunt to protect his image!.."

About Premanand ji Maharaj

Premanand Maharaj has become a widely respected figure among devotees across India. Known for his profound discourses, humility, and devotion to Lord Radha-Krishna, Maharaj's teachings focus on love, faith, and the power of chanting God's name. His sermons, often shared online, attract millions of views, making him a spiritual influencer in the digital age.