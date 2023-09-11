Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza never fail to stun the internet with their latest videos on social media. The power couple are often spotted attending events together. The couple are often snapped walking hand-in-hand giving the millennials and Gen Z the daily dose of what couple goals look like.

However, on Saturday, netizens were in for a major surprise when they saw Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza walking towards the red carpet, and Riteish held Genelia as she walked and stood for photo-ops. Genelia also held her stomach while posing.

Netizens assumed that the actress was expecting as her outfit was baggy.

For the evening, she opted for a short oversized purple balloon dress which seemed she is pregnant. Netizens took to the paparazzi's comments section and congratulated the couple.

A user wrote, "Is she expecting her third child?

Again pregnant??", "Pregnant??????", "I think she is pregnant."

Riteish Deshmukh refutes rumours of Genelia's pregnancy.

On Monday morning, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of the portal speculating about Genelia's pregnancy. The headline read, "Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Fans spot baby bump as she poses with Riteish Deshmukh."

He wrote, "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue."

Work front

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia tied the knot in February 2012. They got married in a Hindu wedding ceremony first, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. They welcomed their first child, son Riaan, on 25 November 2014, while their second son Rahyl was born on 1 June 2016.