Republican congressman Steve King landed himself in hot water after he made quite a few controversial statements regarding population, rape and incest.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" Steve King, a vehement supporter of President Donald Trump, asked while talking to an audience at the Westside Conservative Club in Iowa.

He made these comments while defending his stand against abortions, AFP reports.

King went on to say: "Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that's taken place... I know I can't certify that I'm not part of a product of that."

He added that "It's not the baby's fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother."

These comments received a lot of backlash with many saying that it was insensitive and inconsiderate. King's multiple controversial remarks have prompted numerous candidates to say that they will challenge King for the seat. This includes state senator Randy Feenstra who is also a conservative.

Feenstra said that while he is 100 percent pro-life, "Steve King's bizarre comments and behaviour diminish our message and damage our cause."

He added that King and his comments are now helping Democrats have control of the US House and are serving as the best hope for Democrats.

Other politicians have released statements criticising and calling King out for his remarks.

"Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa's 4th District. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable," 2020 Democratic candidate JD Scholten had said.

King is no stranger to controversial remarks. Last year, the diehard Republican was criticised for asking what was wrong with the language of white supremacists. He made these statements last year. The nine-term Republican congressman of Iowa had said, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"