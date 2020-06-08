Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding believes it is difficult for quality batsmen to play their natural shots against top-quality pace bowling.

During an Instagram live session with Nikhil Naz, Holding when asked about how he would have bowled to modern-day big hitters, said the likes of Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers have variety of shots in their arsenal but they could have found it tough to get going against some of fastest bowlers who have played the sport.

Michael Holding on Rohit Sharma

"I think batsmen play their shots depending upon the pace of the bowlers. Those players and the shots that you are talking about I would like to see them play those shots against someone with real pace," Holding said.

"Dale Steyn for instance or a Brett Lee or a Shoaib Akhtar. If they can play shots like that against that pace I'll start to worry about what I am going to do. With the kind of pace I used to bowl, I wouldn't be worried about those shots being played," he added.

Holding also spoke about the ban on saliva put forward by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. They had, however, also noted that the risk of spread of the virus through sweat is 'highly unlikely' and 'saw no need to prohibit' the practice.

"Cricketers will take some time to adjust. It's a natural reaction... you are on the field and you want to shine the ball you just put your finger inside your mouth. They will have to practice that they don't do it," Holding said.

"If you are doing it honestly it's just saliva... if you are sucking sweets then you have more than saliva. All you need to do is get moisture on the ball. You can get that from your sweat. It will do the same job as saliva. And I haven't heard anyone say that COVID-19 can spread through perspiration," he added.

He also said that there was no reason to not have the Indian Premier League in the October-November window if the T20 World Cup doesn't take place.

"I don't think ICC is delaying the T20 World Cup because they are making space for the IPL. It's the Australian government's law where they are not allowing any visitors into the country before a specific date," Holding said. "But if there is no T20 World Cup, the BCCI has all rights to go ahead and organise a domestic tournament because there's a space. If they are encroaching on other people's tournament, you could say okay," he explained.