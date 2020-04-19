Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's break-up will always remain one of the most hear-breaking break-ups of the industry. The fact that the duo gave their biggest hit together, which was a love story, right before parting ways, is even more dampening. While Kareena Kapoor found love in Saif Ali Khan; Shahid went through a series of relationships and link-ups before tying the knot with Mira Rajput.

At a time when various articles and reports were being written over what could have possibly gone wrong in the relationship, Shahid and Kareena both maintained a stoic silence on the matter. Though the two never turned into the best buddies after the episode, Kareena and Shahid never spoke ill about each-other as well. Kareena chose to distance herself from Shahid and at times, even chose to acknowledge his long existence in his life, Shahid shared his desire to keep things normal between the two even after the separation.

On meeting Kareena after the break-up

Talking about how things are whenever they bump into each-other, Shahid Kapoor had told Karan Johar, "It's very weird. We have hardly ever met and it has mostly been at social events. So, I guess, there are so many people around that you just exchange a 'hello' or a 'hi' and be cordial."

Shahid wanted to remain friends

Shahid also expressed that he would have liked it had they remained friends post the break-up too. He further said, "I don't think we can be the best-of-friends. I don't think that's possible. But, I think, it would be really nice if we could meet in a public place because we have spent almost five years of our life together. She was a very important person in my life at one point. And so, its very important that you are cordial and warm. I am genuinely happy for Kareena when good things happen for her. So it would be something that I would be happy with."

Though the chances of that seem to be happening are far from over now but we are glad that Kareena also finally spoke about him and how it was their destiny that led her to Saif and him to someone else. So, there finally is a closure!