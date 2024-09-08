Amid Rahul Gandhi's towering stature in the Congress party as well as the INDIA bloc, an old comment by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, regarding his leadership, has taken social media by storm.

In a post that has gone viral on social media, Singh is seen endorsing and lauding Rahul's leadership and also expressing a desire to "work under him".

Manmohan Singh shared a post on social media platform X on September 7, 2013, in which he wrote, "I would be happy to work for the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."

The post, shared by the former PM during the second tenure of the UPA government, has caught the attention of netizens and is eliciting many reactions from them.

A netizen identifying himself as AK commented, "This is shameful. You have been in public service for such a long time. You deserve more respect and honour. Such a behaviour is tantamount to subservience."

Another user Laxmi Narayan commented: "This is utterly shameful. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held the highest office in the country but bowed down before the party's parivarvad. This shows the slavery culture of Congress, which has been ongoing for decades."

"20 years later, Manmohan Singh would also share an eulogising tweet for Raihan Vadra. Many Congress veterans have worked under the leadership of Jawahar Lal Nehru, under Indira Gandhi, under Rajiv Gandhi, under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Now, only the likes of Raihan Vadra are left," a user Ramesh Tiwari mockingly said.

Rahul Solanki, an X user described this as the "slavery culture" of the Congress while Laxmi Singh said that it was abominable to see people sitting in the highest offices bowing down before the political dynasts.

Some users slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for keeping family above party while others pointed out flaws in Manmohan Singh's "integrity", terming him as a "puppet" PM.

Rahul Gandhi, having been appointed as Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, is galvanising public support like never before. He is being credited for swinging the party's fortunes in recently concluded General Elections, however, political rivals see no change in Congress party, with BJP reiterating that "parivaarvad" (dynastic politics) reigns supreme in the grand old party.

(With inputs from IANS)