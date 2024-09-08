Worst dressed: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday' Kareena-Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor; Best Dressed celebs at Ambani's Ganesh Utsav

It was a star-studded Saturday night as a galaxy of stars thronged Ambani's mansion to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celebrities who attended the Ambani celebrations are Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Deepika's father and father-in-law among others were seen at Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

On the auspicious occasion, Ananya Panday opted for a bralette glittery golden saree.

Salman Khan ditched traditional attire and came in slippers and brown shirt and jeans.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked breathtakingly beautiful in traditional outfits. Sid opted for a multi-coloured kurta and white pyjama and Kiara wore a stunning white ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan looked no less than a bride and groom. Kareena wore a red suit, while Saif opted for a dhoti and a kurta.

Kareena Kapoor wore a red-hued Anarkali with a bandhani-print dupatta. The kurta had intricate gotta patti work. Her humongous statement earrings caught all the attention. She completed her look with subtle makeup and a bindi.

Saif donned a red-toned silk kurta with golden work and paired it with a beige-hued dhoti.

Sonam Kapoor opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture. She wore a stunning red crushed silk ghagra, she kept her hair tied as she flaunted her mid-riff.

It was indeed a reunion for Kareena and Arjun Kapoor. The Ki Aur ka fame duo were seen chatting.

Anushka Kapoor wore a red churidara.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen donning a red sharara set.

Rajkummar Rao was also seen at the celebration with his wife Patrlekhaa they looked stunning in the traditional ensemble.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh looked beautiful. While Aamir Khan was seen with his sons Junaid and Azaad as he visited the Ambanis for the Ganpati darshan.

Aamir wore a red kurta and jeans.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a multi-coloured ghagra made of a saree and a purple bralette-styled blouse.

Radhika Merchant looked breathtakingly beautiful

Radhika Merchant opted for a silk saree which has zardosi-embroidered gold borders, multi-coloured print, and intricate embroidery. She styled the nine yards with a matching gold backless blouse.

Nita Ambani wore a heavy purple embroidered saree and rani pink blouse.

Anant wore an orange traditional outfit and opted for a trendy brooch during the Ganeshotsav bash. He pinned a massive Ganpati brooch on his outfit. The diamond buttons on his jacket also caught netizens' attention.