Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party saw a galaxy of stars under one roof. Dressed in traditional ethnic outfits, the celebs greeted each other with warmth and love. Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Shweta Tiwari, and Palak Tiwari among others glammed up the night with their stunning appearances.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Best and worst dressed at the Iftaar party

Best Dressed

Salman Khan wore a black and white chequered kurta that he paired with black pyjamas. His father, Salim Khan, was seen in a black shirt, denim jacket and pants.

Suniel opted for a black shirt, grey jacket and matching pants. Shriya Saran wore a multi-coloured saree with an embellished blouse. Her husband Andrei was seen in a blue printed kurta pyjama.

Orry was seen in a golden kurta and pants. Another video shows, Orry and Yo Yo Honey Singh greeting each other.

Preity wore a blue and golden traditional outfit.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a co-ord set with mesh detailing at the neckline. Raj wore a black kurta pyjama while Shamita was too seen in a black outfit.

Nia Sharma opted for the ivory outfit.

Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in a blue velvet kurta, purple pants and dupatta.

Ankita Lokhande looked ethereal in a printed pink outfit while her husband, Vicky Jain, was seen in a black kurta pyjama.

Mannara Chopra donned a sharara set for the party. Munawar Faruqui arrived in a traditional outfit. Jannat Zubair and her brother also attended the event with Faisal Khan.

Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid were twinning in white.

Worst dressed

Urvashi Rautela opted for a golden sharara set and paired it with an expensive necklace.

Pooja Chopra opted for a white choli-style blouse featuring a plunging neckline, complemented by a low-waist white lehenga adorned with a vibrant multi-colour floral print and a matching dupatta.

She was trolled for flaunting her modesty at a pious Iftar gathering. Social media was awash with comments critiquing her choice of outfit.

Nikki Tamboli opted for a black net saree. Netizens were left unimpressed with her choice of ensemble.