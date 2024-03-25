It was a star-studded night on Sunday as politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique hosted a grand Iftar party in Mumbai. And like every year, this year saw a celebration by Baba Siddique is a yearly ritual and also the most coveted one.

Last evening the celebrities who attended the Iftar party were Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Vijay Varma, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Pooja Batra, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Hina Khan, Ali Gony, Jasmine Bhasin, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, among others.

Actor Shweta Tiwari came with her daughter Palak Tiwari and the mother-daughter duo looked glamorous in traditional ethnic outfits.

Shweta opted for a silver-ivory saree and matched it with the same colour blouse, and a statement pendant necklace with matching earrings. Palak wore a black crop top style blouse and ghagra. She also carried the dupatta gracefully.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Shweta's outfit as she wore a deep-cut blouse.

Fans were of the view that as it is an Iftaar party, one should dress according to the occasion.

Several videos and pictures that stormed the social media show politician Baba Siddique chatting with Shweta Tiwari during photo-ops.

A user mentioned, " She could have opted for something more decent.."

Another wrote, "Inappropriate attire."

The third mentioned, "Palak has dressed better than her.."

Daughter Palak Tiwari heaped praise on her mother Shweta Tiwari. Palak said that she never bothered about being compared to mom Shweta Tiwari in matters of beauty. She said she was unbothered as the maximum a person would say is that she is not as pretty as her mom. Shweta Tiwari is the most beautiful woman Shweta Tiwari is one of the top actresses of the TV industry.

Shweta is known for her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Begusarai among other shows.

Shweta Tiwari will be seen in Womaniya which navigates through the tumultuous waters of the entertainment industry, marital discord, and societal hypocrisy in subsequent episodes. Each story, featuring a stellar cast including Rashmi Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Asmit Patel, Sofia Hayat, Bandita Bag, and more, is a testament to the resilience, strength, and courage of women.