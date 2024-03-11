The 71st Miss World competition grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday, March 9. The beauty pageant took place in India after more than two decades. Over the years India has seen several ladies being crowned as Miss World starting from Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Yukta Mookey, Diana Hayden, and Manushi Chhillar among others.

This year Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic won the pageant while India's finished in the top 8.

Karan Johar hosted the show. Who's who from the industry graced their presence putting their best fashion foot forward.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Rubina Dhilak, Abhinav Shukla, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Pooja Hedge, Kriti Sanon, and Neha Kakkar among others attended the big night.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani looked regal as ever as they graced their presence.

Let's take a look at the Best and Worst-dressed celebs of the night

Best dressed

Kriti Sanon captivated everyone's attention with her appearance in a stunning two-piece outfit featuring a sweetheart neckline top paired with a mermaid-shaped skirt in green. Fans loved her outfit as she looked stunning and glassy in a green outfit.

Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hegde surely gave the bling-it-on vibe as she wore a pink sequin dress, which featured long sleeves and a full-length silhouette. Looking breathtakingly beautiful as ever.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked sizzling red hot on the red carpet. She wore a sleek silhouette with a plunging neckline. She looked sharp and suave as she posed for the paparazzi.

Mannara Chopra

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra couldn't make it to the event but her cousin Mannara Chopra added a dash of glam to the night as she attended the event in a silver column gown.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar looked dapper in a black tuxedo which had silver detailing, he paired it with a bow tie and rimmed glasses.

Nita Ambani exuded elegance and royalty

Nita Ambani adorned the majestic Banarasi jangla saree from Swadesh at the Miss World 2024 stage held at the Jio World Convention Centre. It was handcrafted from lustrous gold zari and Indian silk.

Nita Ambani wore a sarpech (kalgi) which belonged to the Mughal empire and was once worn by Mirza Shahab-ud-Din Muhammad Khurram also known as Shah Jahan, son of Jahangir and the fifth Mughal emperor who ruled from 1592-1666.

Worst dressed

Divyanka Tripathi opted for an ivory-coloured gown. Netizens weren't impressed with her looks and said that she looked more graceful and elegant in a saree. A section of netizens also body-shamed her.

Neha Kakkar opted for a grey full-sleeved crop top and a long skirt which was also bling. She excited her glam quotient with red gloves.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina opted for a thigh-high slit and shimmery detailing on one sleeve.

Netizens weren't impressed with Neha Kakkar's bling outfit at all.