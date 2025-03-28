It was a star-studded night as the who's who of the entertainment industry gathered under one roof for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya, Rashmika Mandanna, Rasha Thadani, Sushmita Sen, Disha Patani, Sonu Nigam, Hina Khan, Veer Pahariya, Kajol, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Sharvari, and many more amped up the glam quotient.

Disha Patani's redundant look

Disha Patani opted for a bejeweled silver outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She wore a structured, heavily textured corset with an asymmetrical hem paired with a ruched satin silver skirt. To keep it elegant, she accessorized with a dainty diamond choker. However, netizens felt her styling was repetitive, with many commenting that her looks often appear similar.

Rashmika Mandanna's all-black outfit fails to impress

Rashmika Mandanna chose a black strapless outfit, but Redditors weren't impressed. One user remarked, "It seems like Rashmika has stopped paying her stylist. Very dull clothing compared to the beautiful sarees she wore during her film promotions."

Sushmita Sen and Akshay Kumar hug and greet each other lovingly

Sushmita Sen dazzled in a shimmery black gown with a corset bodice, while Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a black tee and matching trousers. The two shared a warm hug as they greeted each other at the event.

Ananya Panday goes bold in black

Ananya Panday turned heads in a body-hugging black dress with sultry waist cutouts. The high-waisted bodice tapered at the center, knotting the fabric elegantly. A thigh-high slit in the skirt added drama to the look, which she complemented with golden hoops.

Rasha Thadani slays in black

Rasha Thadani wore a bodycon dress featuring double-sided waist cutouts, mesh sleeves, and sequin embellishments, making it a standout look of the night.

Heartwarming moments on the Red Carpet

Beyond the stunning fashion, the event also witnessed heartwarming interactions. Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra shared a touching moment on the red carpet.

Hina Khan looked breathtaking in a bright red sculpted gown with a jaw-dropping cape and dramatic sleeves. She was warmly greeted by Sushmita Sen, Tejasswi Prakash, and other celebrities.

Tejasswi Prakash poses with BF Karan Kundraa

Tejasswi Prakash kept it classic in a black outfit, pairing it with high heels and a golden bracelet for a sophisticated touch.

Full list of winners

Best Story— Laapata Ladies

Best Actor (Popular Choice) Male— Rajkumar Rao

Best Actor (Popular Choice) OTT Female— Ananya Pandey

Best Actor (Jury) Male— Akshay Kumar

Best Actor (Jury) Male OTT— Anupam Kher

Best Actor (Jury) Female OTT— Kajol

Best Actor in Negative Role— Arjun Kapoor

Best Supporting Actor Male— Ravi Kishan

Performer of the Year— Shahid Kapoor

Fashion Icon Male— Tiger Shroff

Most Stylish Filmmaker— Karan Johar

Evergreen Fashion Icon— Sushmita Sen

Most Stylish Pan India Actor— Rashmika Mandanna

Most Stylish Fresh Face— Veer Pahariya

Most Iconic Entertainer— Himesh Reshammiya

Most Stylish Inspirational Icon— Hina Khan

Most Stylish Glam Star— Disha Patani

Most Stylish Host of the Decade— Maniesh Paul

Most Stylish Creative Personality— Neha Dhupia

Best Music Album— Stree 2

Best Action— Kill

Best Direction OTT— CTRL

Best Dialogues— Stree 2

Best Production Design— Maidaan

Best VFX— Fighter

Most Stylish TV Actor— Karan Kundra

Best TV Actor Male— Kanwar Dhillon

Best TV Actor Female— Rupali Ganguly

Most Stylish Reality Show Star Male— Karanveer Mehra

Most Stylish Reality Show Star Female— Shalini Passi