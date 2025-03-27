Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra didn't just win the trophy; he also won the heart of fellow contestant Chum Darang. If you're an avid BB watcher, you must have noticed their growing bond inside the house. Their chemistry was so intense and electrifying that fans began shipping them as a couple.

After Karan's victory, he was frequently spotted attending events with Chum, and the duo even celebrated Valentine's Day together.

When it comes to their relationship status, several reports suggest that they are allegedly dating, especially after their loved-up Valentine's Day posts.

However, lately, Chum and Karan haven't been seen together, leading to speculation that they may have broken up. Reports about their alleged split have been making rounds online.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Radio City Awards, Chum Darang attended the event and posed for the paparazzi, but Karan was noticeably absent. During the photo-ops, photographers asked Chum about Karan's whereabouts and why he wasn't present. She simply responded, "Woh ghar pe chill kar rahe hain" (He's chilling at home).

Her response further fueled breakup rumors.

Meanwhile, netizens weren't impressed with Chum's outfit and bold makeup. Many slammed the BB contestant for her 'horrendous' fashion choice and over-the-top makeup look.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra has been a part of TV shows like Biwi Aur Main, Virrudh, Amrit Manthan, and Pavitra Rishta. On the other hand, Chum Darang rose to fame with her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi.