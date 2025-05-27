It was a star-studded night as Bollywood's biggest names amped up the glam quotient at the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours event. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Tendulkar, to Alaya F, celebrities turned heads with their stunning outfits.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Aditi Rao Hydari

After her sensational appearance at Cannes 2025, she made a dazzling return to Mumbai in a shimmery ombré gown. The off-shoulder neckline featured golden and black glitter detailing, flowing into a dramatic train that brought high glamour to the red carpet.

Bhumi Pednekar

She opted for a full-length pastel maxi dress with a textured striped design that hugged her curves. Styled with a dramatic white cape, the outfit, unfortunately, missed the mark. Known for her fit physique and frequently flaunting her toned abs, Bhumi's look felt underwhelming as the bulky pattern and covered midriff did little to complement her frame. Most of the netizens slammed Bhumi for her lip job and were of the view that, more than her awful bulky outfit, her lips are grabbing attention.

Sara Tendulkar

Daugther of Sachi Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, turned heads in a striking black maxi gown. She looked breathtakingly beautiful, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa is known for her fitness and hourglass figure, and looked stunning as ever as she opted for a chic pantsuit-inspired cropped blouse paired with a sleek pencil maxi skirt, confidently flaunting her abs with elegance.

Alaya F

She looked stunning in a silver breastplate-style top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a sleek black maxi skirt, balancing edge with sophistication. However, netizens criticised her for wearing a choker over her metallic breastplate outfit and called out her sartorial choices.

A user wrote, "Could have been better without choker."

Another wrote, "She couldn't make it to Cannes or MET gala..

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff made a bold fashion statement in a striking ivory or cream-colored three-piece suit, featuring a tailored blazer, matching vest, and flared trousers. The actor opted to go bare-chested under the blazer, skipping the shirt. This didn't go down with the netizens as they criticised him for merely flaunting his physique. Some netizens were of the view that he could have come bare-chested if he only wanted to flaunt his abs.

A user wrote, "Whoever is his personal stylist, they are doing a really bad job. He has long torsoe and short legs. This styling is making him look shorter. A high waist trouser would have made him look better."

Zayed khan

Zayed Khan looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.