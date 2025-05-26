Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father and is often seen spending quality time with his daughter, Raha. As Alia Bhatt is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, Ranbir has taken on parenting duties and is wholeheartedly caring for Raha.

On Sunday, the actor was spotted enjoying a day out with Raha Kapoor. The father-daughter duo visited Mumbai's Mount Mary Church in Bandra and were later seen taking a stroll together. An adorable video of Ranbir holding Raha close has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ranbir is seen visiting the church with Raha. Respecting Ranbir and Alia's request to keep their daughter's face private, the paparazzi shared the clip with an emoji covering Raha's face. The video shows the two walking together, with Raha curiously looking at the photographers.

Another viral video from the outing captures Ranbir taking selfies with fans, especially school children. In the group selfie, Ranbir is seen interacting warmly with the kids, even instructing them to look at the camera. Meanwhile, Raha watched from inside the car with a curious and priceless expression on her face. In a particularly sweet moment, she was seen resting one hand on her forehead as she looked out at her father.

For the outing, Ranbir kept it casual in a white sleeveless t-shirt and a cap. Raha looked adorable in a pink sleeveless frock, with her hair left open.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the heartwarming bond between the father and daughter, calling the moment "pure cuteness."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is in Cannes and made four head-turning appearances at the film festival.

Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival, first appearing in a beautiful Schiaparelli gown, followed by a sophisticated archival Armani Privé look. For her third look, Alia stunned in the first-ever custom-made Gucci saree, adorned with real Swarovski embellishments.

During her interaction with Brut at Cannes, Alia had opened up about motherhood and Raha, and how she always feels her daughter's presence even when they are not physically together. "Though I am here now, my heart is at home because my daughter is at home. It just feels like I am never alone. The thought and the presence of her are always with me. By those means, you are not thinking about yourself as often, and I think that's the biggest thing that has changed. Your world, from being inward, just becomes outward to that one person, and then you become so much more sensitive to everyone else's journey... It will affect you as if they are your child's tears.."