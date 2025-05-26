The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, once again made a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The former Miss World garnered praise from fans around the globe for her striking presence on the red carpet.

Several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Aishwarya have surfaced on social media, offering glimpses of her Cannes journey. One such post was shared by her designer, Gaurav Gupta. He posted a carousel of candid moments capturing Aishwarya getting ready, posing, and sharing sweet interactions.

A video that particularly caught everyone's attention showed Aishwarya walking hand-in-hand with Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo were seen exchanging flying kisses, and in a heartfelt moment, Aishwarya held Aaradhya close, lovingly calling her "baby."

As they made their way to the red carpet, Aishwarya affectionately addressed designer Gaurav Gupta as "Gaurav, GG," and blew him flying kisses. He responded warmly, "Hey, you look really beautiful." Aaradhya then leaned in to give her mother a gentle kiss near her face, careful not to smudge her makeup. Aishwarya returned the sweet gesture and said affectionately, "And my baby, here we go again!"

However, the candid glimpses of her red carpet prep didn't sit well with some netizens. A section of social media users criticised Aishwarya for allegedly disrespectfully addressing Gaurav Gupta, suggesting she lacked respectful acknowledgment. Others questioned why she referred to Aaradhya as "baby," pointing out that she is now a teenager. Some even argued that the actress should consider giving her daughter more space, labelling the behaviour as overly clingy.

A user wrote, "She is calling the designer or dog.."

Another wrote, "Why are they are overacting?.."

Sharing the pictures and videos of Aishwarya, Gaurav wrote, "Since you all wanted more... She truly is the ultimate beauty. The true woman — ethereal, eternal, enchanting. There is always something special about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. The Queen of Cannes is here!!"