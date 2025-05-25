All eyes were on Alia Bhatt as the actor served three jaw-dropping looks at Cannes. At the closing ceremony, Alia made a stunning appearance on the red carpet, sweeping fans off their feet.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom-made Gucci saree-inspired outfit, which she paired with a lehenga-style bralette. The bralette featured a plunging neckline, and she styled it with a fishtail skirt and a dramatic dupatta that cascaded down the runway like a show-stopping train.

Alia's earlier two looks at Cannes, where her hair was tied back, drew mixed reactions. Many felt the hairstyles made her look too mature and gave her a "champu" appearance. However, the internet exploded when she appeared in the saree-style lehenga with her hair open, exuding glamour and confidence.

The official Gucci Instagram page shared photos of Alia, referring to the outfit as a "custom Gucci gown." While her appearance gained widespread attention, not all reactions were positive. Some netizens questioned the authenticity of calling the ensemble a saree, criticising Gucci's interpretation of the traditional Indian garment.

Apart from several videos and photos, there is a viral clip of 87-year-old actor Jane Fonda admiring Alia's outfit.

In the clip, the two posed for photos together, both wearing strikingly similar golden-silver ensembles as brand ambassadors for L'Oréal. Jane appeared smitten by Alia's look and was seen touching her dress to get a closer look, while Alia smiled and laughed warmly.

Fashion guru Diet Sabya called it a sari-inspired moment. Netizens took to social media and exclaimed, "It's choli lehengaaa! Someone, please, explain to Gucci."

A user said, "Let's call it Lehenga .... Saree is Sareeee.."

Another commented, "This is anything but a saree...it's a fishtail lehenga with a choli."

Someone questioned, "In what universe is this a saree?"

Another one remarked, "Where are the pleats on the saree?? This is a weird lehenga !!

A user wrote, "Gucci saari! This one is for the history books!!!"

Another wrote, "Loving her hairstyle today .. actually today is her day... both the looks absolutely bang on!! Way to go.."

The third one said, "Isn't it a lehenga?"

On another look, Alia Bhatt channelled her inner vintage Hollywood star in a bright yellow, custom-made three-piece Gucci crepe wool skirt suit. The ensemble featured a corseted bralette-style crop top and a midi-length pencil skirt, paired with a super-cropped tailored blazer jacket. The blazer had structured shoulders and a standing collar embossed with the Gucci logo, adding a sharp, vintage flair.

She completed the look with brown-tinted oversized sunglasses and an ivory-and-mustard silk scarf, printed with multi-coloured floral motifs, wrapped elegantly around her head. Her footwear of choice was a signature pair of narrow-toed slip-on heels from Gucci.

Alia also carried the iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag in ivory leather.

Another photo going viral shows Urvashi Rautela posing with Alia Bhatt. Urvashi took to social media to share the heartfelt moment, where the two actors posed for a candid selfie.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Urvashi captioned it, "CANNES CAPTION PL."