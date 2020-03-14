People who were saying that coronavirus does not affect children need to clear facts. The world has its youngest coronavirus victim, a newborn in London, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days earlier, the newborn's mother was rushed to a hospital with suspected pneumonia. The mother was tested but the test results came out only after she delivered the child and it was positive. She was tested at the North Middlesex Hospital in Enfield. Minutes after the child was born, tests were carried out for COVID-19.

The NHS stated that the staff, who were in close contact with the baby and mother, have been told to self-isolate themselves.

Reports are yet to state whether the baby got infected in the womb or after being delivered. The case was first reported by The Sun and it stated that the baby and the mother are being treated at different hospitals.

In a statement, North Middlesex University Hospital NHS trust said, "Two patients at North Middlesex University hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. One has been transferred to a specialist centre and one is being treated in an isolation room."

Is breastfeeding ok if mother is infected?

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists however stated that there is no need to separate healthy babies from infected mothers. It also stated that it is ok to breastfeed if the mother is infected.

Health officials said that women who are pregnant and babies are at a low risk of complications and if they get infected, the symptoms will be mild.

Coronavirus spreads in UK

Concern grew as the UK death toll rose to 11 with confirmed cases up from 208 to 798 and by far this is the biggest daily climb.

The UK saw a 35 per cent rise in the cases of coronavirus. England has called off all mass gatherings and it has affected football too.

The towns and cities in England appeared deserted as people stayed home and worked. People are avoiding going to the market and other public places. Despite the cases seeing an all-time high, the schools in Britain stay open.