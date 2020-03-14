A 25-year-old Agra woman tested positive for COVID-19 and she reportedly fled to Agra from Bengaluru when she came to know about her test results. Her husband, a Google employee, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bengaluru earlier this week.

Health officials stated that the woman and her husband had come back from their honeymoon from Italy, Greece and France. Her husband started feeling unwell while at work in Google office and was sent to the hospital where he was quarantined and later his test reports came out positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the woman's samples were also taken and she was quarantined at a hospital from where she left the ward without informing the doctors to be with her parents.

Covid-19 patient flees from quarantine

The matter came to light on Friday, when the lab report confirmed the infection. When the parents were asked, they stated that she had left for Delhi. When the authorities threatened to call the police they admitted that she was at her residence in Agra, along with her parents.

Not only that, but the health officials also said they faced resistance when they visited the house where she was found staying with eight other family members who could be shifted to the isolation ward only after the district magistrate intervened and police were called.

Reports stated that the woman got married to an engineer in February and went for a honeymoon to Italy, Greece and France. When they returned, her husband tested positive for COVID-19. When she informed her family members about her situation, they called her to Agra for which the woman took a Bengaluru-New Delhi flight and later a train to travel to her hometown on March 8. The details of the flight and the train are being verified.

Agra has reported total of 12 cases of coronavirus, as many as eight are from Agra alone.

When the situation was assessed, the engineer had come in contact with his wife, his mother and brother. About four people at work came into his contact. The company has a total strength of 154 people at his office. He also came into contact with four other friends, an auto-rickshaw driver and seven secondary contacts. The passengers onboard the Indigo flight he took from Mumbai to Bengaluru are still being traced, apart from any other cab or auto-rickshaw he took once he returned to Bengaluru. Due to this case, about 906 people are under home quarantine and 1220 have been identified for observation.