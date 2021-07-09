Watching funny cat videos on YouTube might be the best past time this entire pandemic, but there's a new star in the town. Rani from Bangladesh is all the rage right now, sending netizens into a state of frenzy. In case you haven't been paying attention to your social media feeds of late, the "Rani" of everyone's hearts is here and before you begin guessing, Rani from Dhaka is a dwarf cow and even entered the Guinness book of world records for being the world's smallest cow.

The pictures of the 23-month-old cow don't do justice to this tiny bovine, but netizens are in total awe. The photos of Rani have gone viral on social media and for right reasons. The two-year-old dwarf cow is just 51cm (20-inch) tall.

M.A. Hasan Howlader, manager of Shikor Agro farm, measured the cow's height to show dozens of onlookers how Rani dwarfs her closest rival Manikyam, a cow in the Indian state Kerala that currently holds the world record, AFP reported. As per the Guinness World Records, Manikyam from the Vechur breed currently holds the world record for being the smallest cow measuring just 61cm in June 2014.

Rani goes viral - online and offline

Rani, from a farm in Dhaka's Charigram, has become a sensation locally too. Thousands are flocking to the farm to see the cattle, defying the nationwide lockdown. Rani is a Bhutti or Bhutanese cow, which is prized for its meat in Bangladesh. Rani is the smallest in the farm, while other Bhuttis are twice its size.

"People come long distances despite the coronavirus lockdown. Most want to take selfies with Rani. More than 15,000 people have come to see Rani in the past three days alone. Honestly speaking, we are tired," the farm manager told AFP.

While the Guinness World Records has promised a decision on including Rani in their books, the dwarf cow has already won millions of hearts.